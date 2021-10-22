Toronto Stock Exchange At Record High After 12th Day Of Gains

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has notched a new record high following its 12th-consecutive day of gains on strength in the industrials sector.

Canada’s main stock index rose 24.20 points to 21,212.39 on Thursday (October 21) after closing at a record high the previous day. The industrials and information technology indices carried the TSX higher, with 1.26% and 1.29% increases respectively.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.26 points at 35,603.08. The S&P 500 index was up 13.59 points at 4,549.78, while the NASDAQ composite was up 94.02 points at 15,215.70.

The U.S dollar bounced back from a weak stretch on Thursday, as the Canadian dollar traded for 80.97 cents U.S. compared with 81.11 cents U.S. on Wednesday. December crude oil contracts were down 92 cents at $82.50 U.S. per barrel.

In the U.S., investors were watching jobless claims that were slightly better than expected, with first-time unemployment insurance filings dropping by 6,000 to 290,000.

A business outlook survey from the U.S. Federal Reserve came in slightly weaker than expected, which led to investors turning to growth sectors such as information technology.

In Canada, quarterly earnings continued to make an impact on equities with the stock of Canadian National Railway up 1.68% and Canadian Pacific Railway up 0.75% after positive earnings results.

Several market-moving companies in Canada are set to report earnings next week, including Restaurant Brands International, Teck Resources and Suncor Energy.