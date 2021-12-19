Toronto Six get shutout win over Minnesota Whitecaps for 3rd straight victory

The Toronto Six claimed a 4-0 win against the Minnesota Whitecaps to extend its win streak to three games in the Premier Hockey Federation on Saturday in Roseville, Minn. (@TheTorontoSix/Twitter - image credit)

The Toronto Six improved it's win streak to three games by getting a 4-0 win on the road against the Minnesota Whitecaps in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday.

Michela Cava led the way for the Six with 16:36 in the first period. Emma Woods doubled Toronto's lead in the second.

Uxbridge, Ont., native Tori Charron scored her first PHF goal in the third period to make it a 3-0 lead for Toronto. Taylor Woods added another late in the game.

Elaine Chuli made 28 saves for the Six. Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille stopped 41 shots.

Toronto, which sits atop of the six-team league with a 6-1-1 record, and Minnesota (1-5-1) will meet again on Sunday for their last game of the year.

WATCH l Charron nets 1st PHF goal, Whitecaps shut out by Six: