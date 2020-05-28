'Disgraceful and distasteful': Canadians condemn Toronto Sun front page cover on rapper Houdini's death

Bryan Meler
Yahoo News Canada
Toronto Sun cover of Houdini's death comes under fire
Toronto Sun cover of Houdini's death comes under fire

Canadians have taken to Twitter to condemn a Toronto Sun front page cover that used a pun to address the death of 21-year-old year rapper Dimarjio Jenkins. 

The young and emerging artist, more commonly known as “Houdini”, was killed in broad daylight shooting in Toronto’s entertainment district on Tuesday.

Upon news of his tragic passing, the Toronto Sun decided to run the headline “Who made Houdini vanish?” as part of its Thursday issue.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The front page cover has been called out for being “disgusting,” and part of a large problem that has affected black people in the city. On Thursday afternoon, the “Toronto Sun” was the second leading trend on Twitter in Canada; it was only behind “#JusticeForRegis.”

Warning: Some tweets contain explicit language.


Others have also pointed out that the Toronto Sun’s headline is part of an ongoing trend at the Postmedia daily publication.

In 2018, following the death of young rapper Smoke Dawg, the Toronto Sun ran a front page cover that read “Smoke Dawg had a gun”. It also featured the artist smoking what appears to be a blunt.


Houdini and Smoke Dawg are several Toronto rappers who have been killed over the course of the last two years. Jahquar Stewart, better known as Bvlly, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve, 2019 in Oshawa.

On Tuesday, when Houdini was killed in the King Street West and Peter Street area, a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting.

Toronto is also currently mourning the tragic and controversial passing of Regis Korchinski-Paquet. 

A 29-year-old black woman, she was declared dead on Wednesday after falling off a 24-storey balcony in Toronto’s High Park. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the scene, since family members are claiming that Korchinski-Paquet was pushed off the balcony by a police officer.

In the United States, large scale protests continue around the country, especially in Minneapolis after the passing of black man George Floyd. A video appeared earlier this week where a white Minneapolis police officer had his knee over Floyd’s neck, who exclaimed that he “can’t breathe.” Floyd died shortly after.

How do you feel about the Toronto Sun’s cover? Vote in the poll above and leave a comment below.


What to Read Next