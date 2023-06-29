Toronto to see deteriorating air quality again after brief respite Thursday

Visit The Weather Network's wildfire hub to keep up with the latest on the active start to wildfire season across Canada.

After a brief reprieve from the wildfire smoke on Thursday morning, unfortunately, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding regions will once again likely see another deterioration of air quality Thursday into Friday according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec may bring high levels of air pollution into the region. This comes after the City of Toronto recorded the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations," the ECCC air quality statement advised. It is important to limit time outdoors, especially for those who are more vulnerable to adverse effects from wildfire smoke.

The air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

As conditions worsen, the ECCC recommends stopping or reducing activity if you feel unwell or breathing becomes difficult. if you must spend time outdoors, consider wearing "a well-fitted respirator-type mask" and continue to monitor the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) as the day goes on.

Continue to check back in with The Weather Network for more weather updates for Ontario.