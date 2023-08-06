Toronto revokes Festival Eritrea permit after day of protests, violent clashes

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has revoked the permit for a local Eritrean festival after demonstrations that included violent clashes marred the event's first day.

The city announced the move in a statement shared on social media, noting the permit for Festival Eritrea had been revoked as of 10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

It notes the festival has taken place annually at Earlscourt Park for years prior to Saturday's incidents.

Toronto police were called to the festival that morning to respond to violent clashes that sent at least nine people to hospital.

Demonstrators gathered at the festival to protest it, saying it supports the government of Eritrea, which human rights groups have called one of the world's most oppressive countries.

Despite a large police presence remaining at the park after the morning's events, tensions continued into the afternoon and evening, with protestors at one point blocking St. Clair Avenue West at Caledonia Park Road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press