Toronto residents, MPP urge province to declare state of emergency on homelessness

Toronto residents and an MPP called on the Ontario government on Monday to declare a state of emergency on homelessness in the city and across the province before the start of winter.

The residents, leaders of community groups, neighbourhood associations and business organizations, and two people experiencing homelessness said such a declaration is needed immediately because hundreds of people are living in encampments across Toronto.

Speaking at a news conference in Alexandra Park, near Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street, the residents said people could freeze to death if action is not taken soon. NDP MPP Chris Glover, who represents Spadina-Fort York, urged the province to reverse cuts to programs that help unhoused people and to provide more financial support to the city for its plans to build 3,000 affordable housing units in the next two years and 350,000 units over the next 10 years.

Glover said there are more than 60 tents with about 100 people in Alexandra Park alone.

"The solution to this housing crisis that we are experiencing here lies with the government," Glover said.

All three levels of government, federal, provincial and municipal, must "step up" to solve the problem, he said. The provincial government, however, is "most guilty" of contributing to the current crisis, he added.

"The community members, the business members, the agencies that help people who are experiencing homelessness, they cannot do it on their own," he said.

Glover said a declaration that homelessness is a state of emergency in Toronto and Ontario would enable the province to free funds that could help to deal with the problem. The province can make the declaration under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, he said.

"We cannot leave people in tents through the winter. We need to take care of people. We don't want people freezing to death," Glover said.

Katelyn Margerm, a volunteer of the Encampment Support Network, a network of neighbours, said the group has been providing food, water, first aid, tents and sleeping bags in Alexandra Park for 16 weeks.

"We watched the province turn their backs entirely on a homelessness crisis they helped to create. Instead of investing in safe housing during a deadly pandemic, they continued to starve the city of Toronto of resources, who in turn have actively made conditions in the park worse by withholding services, like running water and amenities," Margerm said.

"Residents are chronically targeted by police who have been using bylaw infractions to justify their campaign of surveillance, of harassment, of ticketing, of searches and seizures of private property, of arrests and police violence," she added.

"As of today, there is no winter plan."

Margerm said the situation is the result of a decades-long housing crisis made worse by the pandemic and an opioid crisis. The Ontario government has taken the situation "from shameful to entirely obscene" through a major cut to the budget of the municipal housing ministry last year, she said.

The city, for its part, would only help less than a third of unhoused or precariously housed people through its two-year plan on homelessness announced last month, if the plan was fully funded, she added.

