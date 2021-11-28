Toronto remains under weather travel advisory with more snow in forecast for Sunday

Buildings in downtown Toronto have been dusted with snow as the city receives its first snowfall of the season. (Ramna Shahzad/CBC - image credit)

Toronto remains under a winter weather travel advisory with more snow in the forecast on Sunday, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada said many areas received between five cm and eight cm of snow on Sunday morning. An additional two cm to five cm is expected on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The federal weather agency said the weather is affecting road conditions and motorists should expect roads not yet salted might be icy and slippery.

Crews are in the process of salting all roads in Toronto, according to the city.

Ontario Provincial Police said drivers have reported crashes on Highways 401, 404 and 410 on Sunday morning.

Const. Timothy Dunnah of the OPP's Mississauga detachment said most of the crashes are minor in nature.

A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 404 at Elgin Mills Road, however, has sent one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A section of Highway 404 in the area is closed as officers investigate, he said.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, urged motorists to slow down, ensure there is space between their vehicles and those in front of them and give themselves lots of time to reach their destinations.