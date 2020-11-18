Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read

If they had it their way, the Toronto Raptors would be playing their home games in Canada next season.

But with the 2020-21 season set to kick off in about five weeks, and the COVID-19 pandemic still raging throughout the United States like never before, international travel restrictions will likely make that too difficult.

So, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster is looking to make a move — and fast.

“We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence,” Webster said Tuesday, via USA Today. “We’re also working on a path to play elsewhere.”

‘We don’t have a drop-dead date’

Raptors players are allowed to travel from Canada to the United States, however they — along with any other team in the league — would be forced to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Canada.

That, for obvious reasons, would make playing games at Scotiabank Arena essentially impossible.

The team has been in contact with the Canadian government about lifting restrictions for the team, though Webster told USA Today that he’s “not aware of any communications with the U.S. government” about similar adjustments.

The team has looked at several different cities in the United States to play the season this year, including Buffalo, New York, Kansas City, Missouri and in the New York area. Tampa, Florida, has also emerged as a favorite.

In order to lock down a location, Webster said, there are so many factors to consider — which makes the decision that much more difficult.

“What does the practice facility look like and the accommodations around the medical facilities and medical treatment?” Webster said, via USA Today. “You need to have an arena that fits NBA standards. There’s a ton of broadcast issues. There’s health and safety. There’s availability for arena dates. There’s a ton of stuff there. Lifestyle matters. We’re asking people to uproot their lives and go to a place that they may potentially be away from their families for six or seven months. So we want to be respectful of that and want people to feel like we’re going somewhere that is safe and can settle in.”

Regardless, Webster and the team will have to make a decision here soon. The season will start on Dec. 22, and preseason games will start on Dec. 11.

Webster said the team doesn’t have a “drop-dead date” where a decision has to be made by, but he did admit that “it’s getting close.”

While that can be daunting, it’s not permanent. There’s still hope the team could finish out the season back in Toronto.

“Our plan is whatever we do decide on, we want to go down there and get settled. We don’t want to have a trip back to Toronto,” Webster said, via USA Today. “But there’s going to be a natural break in the season. So there would be an opportunity to transition back [to Toronto].”

Overall view at Scotiabank arena court
The Toronto Raptors still haven't settled on a home for the 2020-21 season. (Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

    TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority and reducing the spread of COVID-19 must always be top of mind," Hajdu’s office said in statement. “We understand that many Canadians are eager to see their favourite professional teams return to play. We are reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the resumption of NBA basketball in Canada.”The NBA season is set to open Dec. 22, with training camps beginning in about two weeks. Time is running out for the Raptors.“We are working on, as everyone knows, a kind of parallel path here which is we want to stay in Toronto but as we all know time is of the essence and we are also working on a path to play elsewhere,” Webster said on a call with reporters Tuesday.“We want to be in Toronto. We want to play here. But we are also realistic about the timing and respectful of the protocols. ... It doesn’t necessarily affect our operations. We all know we’ll run a basketball team and the 72 games will get played. But just where that is probably more of a — as everyone can imagine — drain on personal decisions and families which always looms large in this industry."Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, doesn’t think the Raptors should be allowed to play in Canada. Nor does he expect the government to approve it.“I anticipate the Raptors will have to play south of the border,” Morris said. “The logistics, the optics, make no sense.”Morris calls the U.S. a disaster and noted there won’t be a bubble in the NBA this time. This season will require teams to travel in the U.S.The Blue Jays failed to persuade the federal government to grant exemptions and played home games in Buffalo this year. Two cities in Florida — Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — along with Nashville have been reported as potential destinations for the Raptors.The Canadian government requites a comprehensive public health plan and written support from local health officials. The plan is being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.Rob Gillies, The Associated Press