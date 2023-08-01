Toronto Raptors sign free agents Temple, Gueye and Obanor

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed free agents Garrett Temple, Mouhamadou Gueye, and Kevin Obanor, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Temple is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard/forward with 13 NBA seasons under his belt. The 37-year-old Temple spent last year with New Orleans and has played for 11 teams throughout his career, holding career averages of 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 716 games.

The 25-year-old Gueye, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward, impressed in the NBA G League last season, averaging 8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 29 games with the Texas Legends.

Obanor, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, earned All-Big 12 Honourable Mention last season at Texas Tech. Obanor, 24, averaged team highs of 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 32 games as a fifth-year senior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023

The Canadian Press