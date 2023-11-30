Raptors cool down Durant, Booker en route to gutsy win over powerhouse Suns

The Raptors put the clamps on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Raptors picked up a much-needed win against one of the NBA’s powerhouse teams, dropping the Phoenix Suns 112-105 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

The Suns came into the game as the hottest team in the association, having won seven straight behind their high-scoring duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Raptors on the other-hand had lost two straight, while they were also on the second night of a back-to-back, having returned from their game in Brooklyn around four on Wednesday morning. Pre-game, Darko Rajaković said he hoped his team put their “minds and hearts where they need to be … to play great basketball and to bounce back.”

They did exactly that, as Toronto came out determined against Phoenix, holding a lead for the vast majority of the contest. They also executed late, as the Suns made it a three-point game with under a minute to go.

The Raptors made Durant work for every bucket — going 11-of-30 from the field for 30 points. It wasn’t an ideal scenario for the All-Star, considering he missed the last two games due to a sore foot. Booker on the other hand finished with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting, and his 32 minutes of action were interrupted by a couple trips to the locker room from what seemed to be a minor injury.

Instead, the Raptors’ trio of O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam looked like the best players on the floor throughout important stretches, especially early.

Anunoby’s defensive presence was instrumental in slowing down Booker and Durant. Siakam regularly attacked the teeth of the Suns’ defence, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the first half. While Barnes had a well-rounded game on both ends with a team-high 23 points and stellar defence, to go with a transition poster dunk that’s an early candidate for the Raptors’ play of the year.

Dennis Schröder got the Raptors offence going with nine assists in the first half. As a team, the Raptors had 32 paint points in the first half and 16 assists, compared to the Suns’ 22 and 12, respectively. They also held the Suns to 40% shooting from the field and 25% from downtown in the first two frames.

Schröder then picked up where he left off in the third quarter with a sweet nutmeg on Durant in transition to find Siakam for the slam.

However, the Suns also responded to start the second half, coming out with a 19-10 run in the third quarter to take a slight lead.

Despite that, the Raptors didn’t lose their focus and ended the third frame with a 16-8 run, to eventually go up by six going into the fourth. For the majority of the final frame, they simply exchanged buckets with the Suns, while Durant and Booker couldn’t muster up enough rhythm to take hold of the game.

The win for the Raptors puts them at 9-10 on the season.