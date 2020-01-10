Raptors' Pascal Siakam closing in on return to lineup

Injuries have been the Toronto Raptors’ biggest problem through the first half of the season, but they could get one of their stars back as soon as next week.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, forward Pascal Siakam is expected to practice Friday and hopes to return to the lineup within the next week.

The 25-year-old was listed as out indefinitely with a groin problem on Dec. 19, but has been edging closer to a return.

Siakam has been out since Dec. 18. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This would be a massive boost for the Raptors — who have gone .500 through their last eight games — as they hope to secure one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference when all 82 games have been played.

The team will also reportedly see Norm Powell return within the same timeframe as the reigning Most Improved Player. Marc Gasol is nearing his return as well.

Siakam has averaged 25.1 points, eight rebounds and 3.6 assists through his 27 games played. The Raptors have a 19-8 record with him in the lineup this season.

