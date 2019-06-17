Shots fired at the site of Raptors championship parade

First responders attended to an injured person after shots were fired during the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory celebration near Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Gunshots were fired nearby the stage where the Toronto Raptors parade celebration was taking place on Monday.

The celebration continued briefly on stage, but quickly came to a halt as everyone sought out more clarity about the situation.

Eventually the site of the celebration itself, Nathan Phillips Square, was cleared and the celebration continued as planned.

Our zone is clear now, as an update. Some scared people and lost shoes, and the crowd has thinned out, but back to business for the most part. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 17, 2019

However, the chaos was not limited to the site of the celebration. After the situation seemed to stabilize, there were also reports of a shooter at the nearby Eaton Centre mall.

#EatonCentre is on lockdown for a reported shooter in the mall. SWAT is on scene. #RaptorsParade — Marika Washchyshyn (@Marika_AW) June 17, 2019

Shots fired in Eaton Centre and I am trapped with terrified people in the basement — Super Elitist (@CyrusOverHuge) June 17, 2019

A lot of angry people outside the Albert entrance to the Eaton Centre where police and paramedics are responding pic.twitter.com/XPmr7b1aAA — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

The Toronto Police put out a tweet making the situation more clear at 4:21 p.m., confirming not only the shooting, but also stating that they’d taken two people into custody and recovered two firearms. The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Below are a number of reports from those on the scene at Nathan Phillips Square and Eaton Centre, as well as the Toronto police. We will provide more updates as they come in:

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

There was a reported shooting at the back of the square. Police made those of us in this zone hit the deck.



Crowd just went running again. Can’t see what’s up. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 17, 2019

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

And again. People running away from the right side. Not sure what’s going on pic.twitter.com/1fEoGoaVMl — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) June 17, 2019

Warning: bad language. Fans started running on Bay Street. #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/VpfOkEV5pz — Antonella Artuso (@suntooz) June 17, 2019

The Toronto mounted police are on the move after reports of gunfire near the Toronto Raptors celebration at Nathan Phillips Square pic.twitter.com/FxxH6mrWLp — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019

.@TorontoMedics transporting several patients to hospital after a shooting in Nathan Phillips Square. Several patients including a @TorontoPolice officer injured during the stampede of people fleeing after the shooting #toronto — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 17, 2019

Police tape up a Queen and Bay intersection where I just saw one man loaded into the back of an ambulance. His head appeared to be wrapped but eyes seemed open. Eyewitnesses saying they saw cops run towards the Eaton Centre pic.twitter.com/PLNHt1MPVO — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Police gathered in the taped off area where the victim was located. pic.twitter.com/R4PiivBZsg — Alan Carter (@ACarterglobal) June 17, 2019

