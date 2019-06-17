Shots fired at the site of Raptors championship parade

Nick Ashbourne
Yahoo Canada Sports
First responders attended to an injured person after shots were fired during the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory celebration near Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Gunshots were fired nearby the stage where the Toronto Raptors parade celebration was taking place on Monday.

The celebration continued briefly on stage, but quickly came to a halt as everyone sought out more clarity about the situation.

Eventually the site of the celebration itself, Nathan Phillips Square, was cleared and the celebration continued as planned.

However, the chaos was not limited to the site of the celebration. After the situation seemed to stabilize, there were also reports of a shooter at the nearby Eaton Centre mall.

The Toronto Police put out a tweet making the situation more clear at 4:21 p.m., confirming not only the shooting, but also stating that they’d taken two people into custody and recovered two firearms. The investigation is ongoing.

Below are a number of reports from those on the scene at Nathan Phillips Square and Eaton Centre, as well as the Toronto police. We will provide more updates as they come in:

More to come.

