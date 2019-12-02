Nick Nurse named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for November and the games played in October — a span during which he guided his team to a 14-4 record.

Amidst injuries to their star players, Nurse coached the club to the second-best record in the conference and finished the month with a six-game winning streak.

The Raptors demolished the Philadelphia 76ers — Joel Embiid finished with zero points — completed a stellar Western road trip, and silenced critics at the same time during their hot start to the season.

The last Raptors head coach to have the honour was Dwane Casey in December of 2016.

