Report: Kyle Lowry undergoes procedure on left thumb

Kyle Lowry shows off the Larry O'Brien trophy.(Getty, Dan Hamilton-USA)

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry underwent surgery to repair a torn left thumb tendon in his non-shooting hand, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry had a procedure to repair tendon injury in his left thumb, league source tells ESPN. Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup later in summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2019

Woj noted that Lowry sustained the injury during the second round against the 76ers, and that he “hopes” to be good to go in time to suit up for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup which runs from late August to mid-September this year.

"During the game, I can't feel my thumb ... the flicking of the passing, the kind of -- the ball movement, handling the ball,” Lowry told ESPN's The Jump during the Finals.

Lowry made his fifth All Star appearance this season — averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the field. KLoe found another gear in the playoffs, turning into a loose-ball recovery machine while putting up 15 points, 6.6 assists and nearly five boards per contest.

It’s not yet clear whether or not tossing around that big ol’ Larry OB for a week straight contributed to the severity of the injury.

