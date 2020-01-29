Raptors' Kyle Lowry breaks all-time franchise record for assists

Every fan of the Toronto Raptors already recognized Kyle Lowry as one of — if not the — greatest players in franchise history, but on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he was able to break a franchise record.

With a pass to Terence Davis in the fourth quarter and a resulting bucket, Lowry became the Raptors all-time franchise leader in assists, with his 3,771st dime.

Lowry passed former guard José Calderón, who spent eight seasons with the Raptors and held the record prior to Tuesday night.

Lowry finished the game with 3,772 total assists in a Toronto jersey.

Kyle stands alone 👌 pic.twitter.com/iRclYQJWXd — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 29, 2020

“To pass a guy like Jose, it means a tremendous amount,” Lowry said immediately after the final whistle of the 130-114 win over the Hawks.

“To do it for this long, and to do it for this franchise, it means the world."

Lowry got congratulations from the bench, but also the Spaniard that owned the record before.

“Well Kyle, I saw you a few days ago, but congratulations,” Calderón said in a video message. “If somebody had to do it, I’m pretty happy it was you. Enjoy this moment and many more.”

Lowry made history on Tuesday. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Lowry also holds the franchise record for steals (789) and sits fourth all-time in franchise points (9,336) as well.

It was fitting that the 33-year-old broke the record playing against another Raptors legend in Vince Carter.

Carter congratulates Lowry during the last timeout .....as Kyle, moments ago, became Toronto's all-time assists leader.



2:04 to go...Raptors up 128-109 pic.twitter.com/cdfUDtTtJ9 — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) January 29, 2020

Prior to Tuesday’s matchup, Lowry was averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists per game this season.

