Could The Toronto Raptors Play In Kansas City Next Year? The Mayor Wants It

Could the Raptors play from somewhere other than Toronto next season?

It’s not impossible, considering ongoing restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border. While the NBA is working to sort out how the next season of professional basketball will be played, a certain U.S. mayor is already putting in a bid for the Raptors to come to his city.

It might mean changing the slogan from “we the north,” however, to “we the midwest” when the new season kicks off in late December.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas made a bilingual plea on Twitter Tuesday for the Raptors to make the move to Missouri, suggesting the team would feel right at home in the cold there.

Good morning, Kansas City! It’s currently 13 degrees colder here than in Toronto (7 degrees Celsius). #WeTheNorth



Bonjour, KansasCity! Il fair actuallement 13 degrés de moins ici qu'à Toronto (7 degrés Celsius). pic.twitter.com/MDHvaOsADJ — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 27, 2020

“Good morning, Kansas City! It’s currently 13 degrees colder here than in Toronto (7 degrees Celsius). #WeTheNorth,” Lucas wrote in English and French.

Though Canadians in the replies were quick to make a few corrections, including to Lucas’s well-intentioned, if not entirely accurate, French.

Appreciate the multilingual tweet! Nice to see in America.



One correction: "Il fait" is the conjugation for the verb faire/telling the weather — A Burning Book 🕯️ (@AmongTheFray) October 27, 2020

And of the time-honoured Canadian political tradition of sending separate Tweets in both English and French.

For future reference: Canadian politicians tend to post separate tweets when reaching their English and French constituents. #WeTheNorth — Kyle Hill (@KyleHill_MO) October 27, 2020

Pour référence future: les politiciens canadiens ont tendance à publier des tweets séparés lorsqu'ils atteignent leurs électeurs francophones et anglophones. #WeTheNorth #NousLeNord — Kyle Hill (@KyleHill_MO) October 27, 2020

Lucas also acknowledged he wasn’t just appealing to Toronto, but all of Canada.

You know almost nobody speaks French in Toronto.... — hunter (@hunt_red2) October 27, 2020

Respecting the whole country. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 27, 2020

While it’s fun to joke about Lucas’s misplayed bilingual shoutout, Kansas City is actually legitimately bidding for the Raptors to come. With border restrictions between Canada and the U.S. extended again and COVID-19 cases continuing to skyrocket, it’s unlikely the team will be able to travel back and forth across the border.

The same thing happened to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year, and the team temporarily relocated to Buffalo, N.Y., Kansas City, Louisville, Ky., Hartford, Conn., and the New York area have all been floated as possible temporary homes for the Raptors.

Alongside other political leaders in Missouri and Kansas, Lucas co-signed a formal letter to the NBA and Raptors ownership outlining the bid for Kansas City to host the Raptors.

For the record, Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also in on it.

Bring them to KC! 💪🏽 https://t.co/di5r6bIAh7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 26, 2020

So is Chiefs player (and Canadian doctor) Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Merci monsieur! Definitely feels like home ;) https://t.co/PDnVRVGoWC — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) October 27, 2020

No word on if Drake’s role with the team will be fulfilled by fellow Raptor and noted Missourian, Eminem however.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.