The stakes have never been more clear for the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — Monday night might be the last game of the NBA season, and the Toronto Raptors have a chance to close out the Golden State Warriors in five games and win their first ever NBA championship.

The stakes are clear, and even though one team has clearly been more superior than the other in this series so far, there’s something about putting away a team that has won three out of the last four championships and is in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals. The Larry O’Brien trophy has never felt closer, and the stakes have never been higher than what will be facing the Raptors in Game 5.

If this is really it, it will be the last game of a remarkable season which started with an awkward media day introduction of a superstar who refused to embrace the city like the one before him, followed by a regular season full of starts and stops, as the team tried to figure out their identity while lineup combinations changed on a nightly basis thanks to load management.

It will be the last game of an unbelievable playoff run, which has given the fanbase so many truly all-time moments. The 3-pointer on the road in Philadelphia at the end of Game 4. The Game 7 buzzer beater in front of the home crowd. Four straight wins over the Milwaukee Bucks. A dominating performance over the Warriors. You get to keep those memories forever.

It will be the last game of a strange, confounding and remarkable basketball journey of Kawhi Leonard, who departed from San Antonio where bitter feelings still remain, and became the closest modern day equivalent to Michael Jordan during a historical playoff run that has put the Raptors in this position.

It will be the last game of ever doubting Masai Ujiri, as if there are still people who do that. The president of the team told everyone on media day to believe in the city and to believe in themselves. He spoke of a championship vision years before the team was even ready for a moment like this. He assembled a team that was capable of challenging anyone in front of them, healthy or not. He envisioned this and now it is one game away from reality.

It will be the last game of speaking about Kyle Lowry as anything except a championship point guard, who guided this team for seven years and finally earned the appreciation of basketball fans who only ever ridiculed him for his poor shooting nights, while neglecting the fact he has always been more valuable than what you see on a stat sheet.

It will be the last game of Raptors fans having to feel inferior, or needing to defend their team to anyone else. They will want to throw asterisks on the championship, or talk about how undeserving this championship might have been because of other circumstances. You can laugh about all of that because the championship banner will be going up regardless.

It will be the last game carrying the burden of being a Raptors fan. When a Primo Pasta commercial comes on, you can laugh about the time you thought Andrea Bargnani was going to be the savior of the franchise. You can watch Vince Carter’s Game 7 miss against the Sixers in 2001 and still wonder what if but know there was a better sequel in 2019 waiting for you. You can, maybe, even appreciate the greatness that was LeBron James, and how he pushed Ujiri to aim higher.

It will be the last game of ever having to explain to anyone that people in Canada indeed care about the sport of basketball. Look at how the fanbase has continued to grow and expand throughout the playoff run. They’ve got more Jurassic Park spinoffs than Steven Spielberg or Michael Crichton could have ever dreamed of. This will always be a hockey city, but the basketball team is the one making history right now.

It will be the last game of ever feeling like there’s still one more thing that is required to complete your fandom. The championship that will help make everything that came before it feel more like part of an overall journey and not a series of disappointments that define what rooting for the Raptors is all about.

It will be the last game required of you to believe in these Raptors, to realize that they aren’t the same team you’ve been rooting for all these years, they just still wear the same uniforms. They have passed every test this postseason and climbed their way out of every crisis point that has hit them, and they’ve been hit with a few.

One more win, and it will be the last game you start a conversation about the Raptors without referring to them as NBA champions.

That’s everything at stake tonight.

Now, they just have to win a basketball game at home.

No pressure.

