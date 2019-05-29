After 24 years of darkness, Raptors fans finally get to see the other side

Twenty four years is a long time to wait for anything.

From the moment Isiah Thomas bursted through the Toronto Raptors logo and introduced the franchise to the city, it has been an exercise in patience, brief flashes of success, years of futility, and a prolonged wait to find out what the other side looks like.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As I sat and watched the confetti fall onto the court at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, I couldn’t believe they were actually presenting the Eastern Conference championship trophy to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors. The team named after Jurassic Park because the movie was popular at the time. The Raptors. The team who once beat the 72-win Chicago Bulls at SkyDome. The Raptors. The team who once played at the SkyDome, a baseball stadium. The Raptors. Who had Vince Carter so many years ago and then watched him stop dunking and request a trade out of the city.

The Raptors. Who finally under the guidance of Masai Ujiri found a path towards stability, to respectability, to something more than just fleeting success. Yes, it took James Dolan getting cold feet about a Kyle Lowry trade that was finalized to the point where Lowry has admitted he had his bags packed, ready to leave Toronto forever. Instead, he stayed, and the Raptors went on an improbable run to the playoffs in 2014 and launched the We The North era. It turned Jurassic Park into one of the coolest things to pan to during a Raptors game (although I will say this every time: some of those die-hard fans deserve to be in the arena instead of being priced out). It gave the basketball fans in this city a reason to care, a reason to hope. It allowed casual fans to care and to start watching the Raptors, to bond over a common experience.

Story continues

In life, I’ve generally followed the rule of not having expectations for other people because the minute I do, it’s bound to end in disappointment. I like to live life in a way where I feel like I am in complete control. It is not an attitude that meshes well with wanting a team to perform well, because in sports, you live with the disappointments, you carry them with you, and you just hope to eventually know how it feels to be on the other side.

Even in the most successful era of Raptors franchise history, the other side never came. Toronto won 49 games in 2014, Drake made a song about Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, and they got swept by the Washington Wizards in the first round even though Randy Wittman couldn’t even hold a whiteboard properly in a huddle.

The Raptors followed that up with 56, 51 and 59-win seasons, an incredible feat when you consider the amount of time the fanbase once spent trying to pin their hopes on players like Rafael Araújo (okay, this one is a bit of a stretch, I think we all agreed that was a bad idea on draft night) and Andrea Bargnani. And yet, they lost to LeBron James in each of those three seasons, in increasingly embarrassing fashion.

The entire thing hit rock bottom last season, after the most successful regular season in franchise history, and finally, finally talking yourself into the Raptors as a legitimate contender, only to see them get swept in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers. I’ll never forget being in my hotel room in downtown Cleveland after James hit the game-winning buzzer beater in Game 3, turning on Sportscenter, and seeing them play the shot from 10 different camera angles for their Top 10 segment. It was like a cruel joke. Raptors fans always complain about the lack of media coverage from the U.S. and now, here it was, a season being washed away from every angle imaginable.

And then, the Kawhi Leonard trade. I still remember waking up in bed on the day of the trade, triple-checking to make sure it wasn’t a fake Woj account. His departure from San Antonio was and remains an unresolved mess, maybe best described as a breakdown in communication and trust between both sides. But the basketball player? This was a NBA Finals MVP and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year the Raptors were acquiring.

When you wait 24 years for something remarkable to happen to a team that you root for, when it finally happens, it never turns out quite the way you imagine it. It wasn’t Carter who brought the Raptors to the Finals, or DeRozan, or any player who seemed to fit the narrative of hero and savior for a franchise that had been looking for one for so long. Instead, it was Leonard, the guy who less than 48 hours after hitting the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA playoff history, met with the media and seemed genuinely annoyed to have to talk about the impact of his shot on the city and the entire country.

Everyone has been trying to contextualize exactly where Leonard’s playoff run ranks among the greatest individual feats in Toronto sports history. Ranking things in sports is entirely subjective, and there’s no right answer, but to me, what Leonard has done during this two month run supersedes anything that has happened over the last 24 years of Raptors history.

He has shown the basketball fans in Toronto what the other side feels like. He has lifted the burden and the disappointment with which Raptors fans carry themselves with. He told his teammates to enjoy the moment in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, and then went and had the best fourth quarter by any Raptor in franchise history. Leonard followed that up two nights later with another incredible performance to send Toronto to the NBA Finals.

In the process, he has made it okay for Raptors fans to let go of the past a little bit, to actually believe, to realize that it is possible to not wilt at the first sign of adversity in the postseason. This is the other side, a place where the Raptors have never been. Leonard has not done it on his own. Everyone has stepped up, and there was no greater moment than seeing the smile on Lowry’s face as the fans showered him with love during the trophy presentation on Saturday. But when he was asked after the game about how the Raptors finally figured out how to get over the hump, Lowry looked over to Leonard twice. The answer to the question was the fun guy sitting next to him on the podium.

The Raptors have been a part of my life since they came into the league. Basketball is how I’ve made a lot of my friendships. It is also the thing I can always talk to my parents about when there’s nothing else to talk about. On early Sunday morning, as I sat at home watching every Raptors highlight online and on television, I felt content, which feels almost better than a burst of excitement. I’m content in knowing the fanbase will always have this playoff run. We can all talk about the ups and downs of the franchise over the years and be able to finish the conversation with what has happened over the past two months.

That’s what it feels like to be on the other side.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports