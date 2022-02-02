The Toronto Raptors are not your average NBA team

They say football is a game of inches — that it's won and lost at the line of scrimmage or in the margins. And that the winning team has to put their bodies on the line to the point of exhaustion to get their team the desired result.

Watching the Toronto Raptors in 2021-22 often feels the same way.

Led by an undrafted 6-foot point guard and a 27th overall pick, starting a mistake-prone rookie on one of the youngest teams in the league, and with only seven players currently in the everyday rotation, the Raptors are punching above their weight. The supposedly rebuilding team is currently sitting at 26-23, with a better record than the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks more than halfway through the season.

Depth and experience are two pillars of success in the modern NBA. And yet the Raptors, with little of either, continue to win. That’s because what the Raptors lack in skill, they more than make up for in hustle. What they lack in size, they make up for in physicality and toughness. And what they lack in depth, they make up for in attitude and grit, determined to win every game no matter the odds and sacrificing their bodies to do so.

That’s not to say the Raptors aren’t skilled. In fact, their top-end talent is arguably better than most of the teams in the Eastern Conference. But what sets the Raptors apart is their work ethic and hard-nosed attitude, always finding ways to win in the margins. These things add up over the course of a 48-minute game and can usually be chalked up to simply wanting it more, such as coming up with loose balls, deflections, steals and offensive rebounds.

Even when they are tired, the Raptors find ways to come out on top. In fact, after going 3-13 on the second night of back-to-backs last season, the Raptors are 6-3 in those games this season. They regularly outwork opponents who maybe underestimate the feisty Raptors, who often feel more like a 1990s basketball team than they do your typical NBA team in 2022, hacking and fighting and competing their way to wins against opponents who are better rested and often more skilled.

Story continues

“We usually just get a lot of complaining that we're hacking and fouling and we usually are hacking and fouling,” Fred VanVleet said recently. “Every team that we've played has definitely been complaining about that. So, I'll take that as a compliment. I think it's just a unique situation with the roster makeup that we have and we're making the most of it.”

Take the Miami Heat, for example, who the Raptors beat twice in the past three days, including on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday in Toronto. While the Heat are known for their rugged Heat Culture, the Raptors proved they can go toe-to-toe with them or any other team in the NBA on any night due more than anything to their ability to outwork them.

“We are playing pretty hard,” Nick Nurse said before the Heat game on Tuesday. “I don’t think there’s much room for faulting the effort these guys are putting out there and laying out there right now.”

“We mentioned in the pregame meeting and also throughout the course of the game: This was going to require mental toughness,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said about playing the Raptors. “And this is probably what it feels like to play the Miami Heat sometimes on the second night of a back-to-back when we're rested. You know, they are a hard, competing, tough team.”

Much has been made about the Raptors short rotation and how the starters are playing such heavy minutes in such a compact schedule, as they are currently in the midst of four games in five nights. VanVleet (38.6), Pascal Siakam (37.5) and OG Anunoby (37.1) rank one, two and three in the league in minutes per game, while Scottie Barnes (36.2) ranks ninth.

But what’s not being mentioned enough is that the Raptors are one of the best conditioned teams in the league and, despite the heavy minutes load and end-of-game fatigue, they continuously make key plays down the stretch of close games, closing out opponents often by staying physically prepared and mentally focused for longer.

“I think it's a big deal, right? I think that they're doing a really good job of not thinking about the (minutes). Even though everybody's talking about it and asking them about it and talking about it, they're lost in the competition," Nurse said. "They're lost and they're digging in and there's none of them asking me to come out. They're not saying I can't do it, I'm too tired. So, they're digging into the competition and they're enjoying that. And I'm glad. They're playing super hard, and I'm glad they're getting some results for their work.”

One thing we often take for granted in the NBA is the competitive spirit of players and teams. We just assume that everyone in the NBA is equally competitive and that every team wants to win just as bad as the next team on a night-to-night basis. While that may appear to be the case, not everyone is willing to sacrifice the same amount to get those wins. And over the course of a long and compact 82-game season, the real competitors stand out.

“I would say this is one of the hardest teams I’ve played with, defensively, with how hard they go. Everybody has some form of energy, everybody has some form of effort,” Gary Trent Jr. said about the Raptors after playing in Portland and at Duke. “And it starts with Fred VanVleet. He comes in every single day, he gives 110 percent effort. He leaves it all on the line, whether it’s deflections, whether it’s steals, whether it’s communicating.”

“I think that myself, Pascal, OG, we set the tone on both ends of the floor,” VanVleet said about the hardworking nature of his group. “I had some words for them (after the Atlanta Hawks game). There was a possession: me and Pascal running around, scrapping, chasing a fast break down and there was three guys on the other side at half court and it’s just like, if we’re gonna do that with the minutes that’s being played and you got your top guys competing on that level, it just sets the bar pretty high and everybody’s gotta fall in line.

“Recently, we haven’t really been worrying about the effort so much, it takes time for young guys to learn how much it takes to win every night but I think we’re starting to realize that and see and learn from our mistakes and that’s all you can ask for.”

Even when the Raptors come out completely flat, which has happened a couple times this season — most notably against the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers recently — they still find a way to fight their way back into the games and make it competitive. In other words, no matter the circumstances, the Raptors never give up. And that’s a rare quality in the modern era for NBA teams, who often throw in the towel on nights when they don’t have it.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) chases a loose ball over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17). (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

“The only thing I can say is give them a helluva lot of credit for not quitting,” Nurse said after a 114-105 loss to the Blazers in January that saw the Raptors go down by 30 at half.

“I’m super proud of the guys, man. I’ve been in the league for a little bit and I just feel like anytime teams are down like that, they kind of pack it in. But I’m proud of the guys for continuing to fight and those are the type of guys you want to go to war with,” Siakam said after the same game.

“Obviously it wasn’t the way we wanted to play that game, but things happen and once it does, you got to continue to fight. And I loved our fight tonight.”

With another back-to-back on the horizon against the Bulls and Hawks this week before hitting a relatively easy part of their schedule, the Raptors will have to dig deep once again, finding ways to win in the margins against two Eastern Conference rivals. If they continue to play as hard as they have been recently, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raptors continue their rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

More from Yahoo Sports: