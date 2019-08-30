Raptors are bringing back 'The Dino' jersey for 2019-20 season

The Dino is back. (Twitter / @Raptors)

A championship organization like the Toronto Raptors doesn’t get to the top without making some great decisions.

And it appears as though the club has made another one for the upcoming season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

On Friday, the team announced on Twitter that the beloved Dino jersey will be making a return for the 2019-20 season.

Day 1 fit, 25 years later. pic.twitter.com/rGFwh0Zxrw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

An All-Time Classic.



The return of The Dino. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RGYaMC0yvy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

The team made a massive splash last summer by acquiring Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs, and although this decision won’t have the same impact, it’s still creating big waves among fans.

The white home jerseys were in use from 1995-1999 before changing to a much more subtle look after that. Toronto also brought back the Dino for the team’s 20th anniversary, when they wore the purple away jersey for select home games during the 2014-15 season.

The team has yet to announce when the jerseys will be available to the public or when they will be worn during the season.

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports