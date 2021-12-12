Toronto Public Health links 19 COVID cases back to hotel, restaurant, Scotiabank Arena

Toronto Public Health has connected 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases to three locations in the city. (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters - image credit)

People who have eaten at CLIO Restaurant or visited Hotel X Toronto or the Scotiabank arena at select times in the last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health is advising anyone who was at CLIO Restaurant on Dec. 5 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. to isolate for 10 days and get tested.

The public health unit is asking anyone who was at Hotel X Toronto on Dec. 5 between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. or on Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to isolate for 10 days and get tested.

The unit is also asking anyone who visited suites 243 and 244 at the Scotiabank Arena between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 5, 7, 8 or 9 to isolate for 10 days and get tested. Full instructions for anyone who may have been infected are available on the City of Toronto's website.

So far, Toronto Public Health announced on Saturday, it has connected 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases back to those three locations on those dates.

"The cases are undergoing whole genome sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant of concern," said a city news release.