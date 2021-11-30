Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 5 more schools

Toronto Public Health says it has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five more schools and is working with the schools to identify close contacts of each infected person. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

Toronto Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five more schools.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) identified the schools as:

Jackman Avenue Public School. The school says on its website that it has five confirmed active cases. Four classes or cohorts are closed.

McMurrich Junior Public School. The Toronto District School Board said on Sunday the school would be closed on Monday to allow public health to investigate. Students were expected to move to remote learning for the time being.

St. Simon Catholic School.

St. Wilfrid Catholic School.

Regina Mundi Catholic School.

Two or more cases have been identified at each of the schools. TPH said it is investigating the outbreaks and working with the schools to identify close contacts of each infected person.

Once notified, close contacts are being asked to stay home, check for symptoms and undergo testing.

"We continue to work closely with all TO schools to support a safe environment for all of our school communities as we live with #COVID-19," TPH said on Twitter.

TPH is reminding people to stay home if they're not feeling well, maintain two metres distance and wear face masks to avoid contracting COVID-19.

According to the city's COVID-19: Pandemic Data page, there were 22 outbreaks in schools as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The city's list of schools in outbreak includes McMurrich Junior Public School, but not the other four schools where outbreaks were declared on Monday night.

CBC Toronto has reached out to TPH for comment.