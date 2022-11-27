Toronto police seek help finding missing man with violent history

Thomas Brailsford, 62, pictured Saturday when he was last seen. Police are seeking help locating the man, who was found not criminally responsible for the violent death of his mother. (Toronto Police Service handout - image credit)

Toronto police are seeking the public's help to find a man who left the custody of a psychiatric facility without permission.

This is the third time Thomas Brailsford, 62, has gone missing while in custody since being found not criminally responsible in the 2010 beheading death of his 78-year-old mother.

Brailsford last went missing in September 2015 while on a day pass from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. He first went missing a year prior, in September 2014, while en route to a medical appointment.

Police have not clarified the circumstances under which Brailsford went missing this week, although they say he was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described by police as 6'4 and bald with a long, grey beard. Police say he was wearing all black and a blue medical mask.

Anyone who sees Brailsford is advised to keep their distance. Police say they are worried about his safety.

Police can be contacted at 416-808-1400. Information can also be relayed anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.