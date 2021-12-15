Toronto police release video of 'suspect' in billionaires' 2017 murders

Screengrab of surveillance button

Toronto police have asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the high-profile murders of a Canadian billionaire and his wife.

Barry Sherman, 75, and Honey Sherman, 70, were found strangled in their Toronto home in December 2017.

Police released a short clip of an individual walking near the Sherman's home on the night they were killed.

This is the only person captured on footage nearby that day who police have been unable to identify.

On Tuesday, the lead detective in the investigation, Sgt Brandon Price, said the individual entered a "well-defined area, tight around the Sherman property" on the evening of 13 December, 2017 - the night police believe the murders took place.

Asked by reporters why this individual had been declared a suspect instead of a person of interest, Sgt Price said: "We have this individual coming into a very defined area... and remaining in that area for a period and then leaving."

"We have been unable to find a purpose" for that person to be there, he said, adding the suspect's actions were "very suspicious".

Police have asked anyone who recognises the individual to come forward. The suspect is estimated to be between about 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in tall with a distinctive gait, but they have been unable to confirm the person's gender, age, weight, or skin colour.

Barry Sherman was one of Canada's richest men, the founder of generic drug maker Apotex. He and his wife were well-known philanthropists who gave millions to hospitals, universities and Jewish organisations.

The couple were found strangled in their Toronto home on 15 December, both fully clothed by the indoor pool deck. Police said there had been no signs of a break-in.

Autopsies revealed they had both died from ligature neck compression, or strangulation with material.

In January 2018 - about six weeks after the Shermans had been found - police said the pair were victims of a double homicide, and that both had been targeted.

Since the Sherman's murder, police have conducted approximately 250 witness interviews, received 1,255 tips from the public, and obtained 41 warrants.

The Sherman family has criticised the police handling of the investigation, and in 2018 offered a C$10m ($7.8m; £5.88) reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect. On Tuesday, police said the Sherman's reward remained available to the public.