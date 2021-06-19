Toronto police lay charges following beating of man in Hanlan's Point

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a violent, homophobic assault on Toronto Island earlier this month that left a man with significant injuries. (Submitted by David Gomez - image credit)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with a beating on Toronto Island earlier this month that left a man with significant injuries, Toronto police say.

The man, charged with one count of aggravated assault, is due to appear at court at Old City Hall on Monday, July 26.

According to police, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were walking to the ferry docks at around 11:30 p.m. on June 5 when they "became involved in a disagreement with a group of people."

That's when, police say, a man from that second group of people made homophobic comments toward the victims.

A woman from the second group grabbed one of the pair, police say. Then, two men from the group punched and kicked the man, leaving him with "significant injuries."

David Gomez, also 24, later identified himself as the victim when contacted by CBC News.

In a news release on Saturday, police said investigators have been working to identify those involved in the incident.

"I want to make it clear that while we have successfully charged someone for their alleged involvement in this assault, our investigation does not stop here," said Det.-Const. Lauren Hassard from 52 Division.

"This is a complex case and we still encourage witnesses to come forward. In particular, we want to speak to two women who we believe were in the area at the time and are described as white, in their 20s and with brown hair. This remains an active investigation."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).