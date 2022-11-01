Toronto police issue alert after months of 'pickpocket-style' thefts in downtown nightclubs

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they allege are responsible for multiple 'pickpocket-style thefts' at nightclubs in the entertainment district. (Toronto Police Service handout - image credit)

Toronto police issued a public safety alert Tuesday morning after multiple reports of "pickpocket-style" thefts in entertainment district nightclubs over the last few months.

Police have received multiple reports of stolen cellphones, wallets and personal belongings between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the months of March to October this year, a news release states.

The suspects target people who are socializing and dancing in crowded nightclubs, police say, and take items from unattended purses, tables or the pockets of unsuspecting people.

Police have released images of the suspects leaving an establishment near Queens Quay West and Rees Street on Oct. 14.

They describe the first suspect as a Black man with a thin build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a blue Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect, according to police, is described as a man with a thin build. He was wearing a white surgical face mask, a grey Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, a black jacket, a black scarf and grey jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online.