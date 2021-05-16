Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' death in west end

Toronto police are investigating a “suspicious” death in the city’s west end. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Toronto police are investigating a "suspicious" death in the city's west end.

Police said they were called to a parking lot near Queen Street West and Dufferin Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

There, they found a body with "obvious signs of trauma."

The area has been closed while officers investigate. It is not clear what the circumstances of the person's death are at this stage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at (416) 808-1400.