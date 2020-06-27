Toronto police investigating after nooses found hanging at construction sites

TORONTO — Police say they're investigating after two companies found nooses hanging at their construction sites in Toronto this week.

The Daniels Corporation said they're treating the incident on Friday as a hate crime and called the incident a deplorable act against the Black community.

The company says the noose was found at a construction site in Toronto's Regent Park community.

Construction firm EllisDon said a noose was also discovered at its worksite on Thursday. Leaders at the site immediately stopped working and addressed the issue with workers.

EllisDon CEO Geoff Smith said a noose was also found at a construction site at a hospital on June 10.

Toronto police says its hate crime unit is investigating the incident at the hospital, and investigations are ongoing for the other two incidents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press