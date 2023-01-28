Toronto police investigate 2 TTC assaults that happened roughly at the same time

·1 min read
Police are investigating two separate assaults on male victims by groups of young people Friday night. In both cases, the attackers fled the scene. (Katherine Holland/CBC - image credit)
Toronto police are investigating two separate assaults that happened roughly the same time on the TTC in the city's east end.

At 5:40 p.m., police were called to a Pape subway station. A male victim had been assaulted and robbed by a group of young people, police said. He was not injured.

At 5:42 p.m., police were called to a TTC bus in the area of Pape and Cosburn Avenues. A male had been assaulted by a group of young people. Paramedics took him to hospital with minor injuries.

In both cases, the suspects fled the scene, police said.

Const. Alex, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers are searching for video and interviewing witnesses in both cases.

Li said police have not determined if the two assaults are related in any way.

They come after a string of stabbings and assaults on the TTC in recent weeks.

