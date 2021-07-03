Toronto police identify man killed in apartment shooting, three suspects wanted

TORONTO — The family of a 32-year-old Toronto man gunned down in an apartment building lobby pleaded for information that would lead to the arrest of Chavaughn Jones' killers at a news conference Saturday.

Toronto police have said three men opened fire in the lobby at about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, and Jones was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

The three suspects then allegedly ran down the apartment complex and fired another round of shots at the building, injuring two people.

Jones's cousin, Tanesha Wilson, made a tearful appeal for information at a press conference on Saturday.

“You took away an exemplary father," she said. "You took away an amazing son, brother, an uncle, a cousin."

"Everyone here is mourning, it’s a massive loss."

Jones's 10-year-old daughter was also at Saturday's news conference, sobbing.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who they said fled the area in a dark SUV, which was later found burned in York Region.

A woman shot in the leg was taken to hospital and has since been released, while two other men -- one who was injured by broken glass and another who was grazed by a bullet -- were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are still reviewing surveillance footage gathered from the apartment complex.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2021.

