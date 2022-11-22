Toronto police identify man, 19, killed in Etobicoke shooting

Jaheim Tucker, 19, died after he was shot in an apartment building in north Etobicoke on Sunday evening. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service - image credit)

Toronto police have identified a man, 19, killed in a shooting inside an apartment building in north Etobicoke on Sunday evening.

Jaheim Tucker, of Toronto, was killed in the area of Humberline Drive and Humberwood Boulevard, near Finch Avenue West, police said in a news release on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 5:45 p.m.

Officers tried to save Tucker, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Tucker is Toronto's 64th homicide victim of the year.

There's no word on suspects.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.