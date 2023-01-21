Toronto police identify 37-year-old man charged in fatal downtown assault

·1 min read

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service has identified a man charged in a daytime attack that left a woman dead on a bustling downtown street.

Police say they received a call for an assault just north of Yonge Street and King Street, in Toronto's financial district, a little after 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

They say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was allegedly pushed and fell to the ground.

Police said on Friday that the woman, who was 89 years old, had serious head injuries and died at the scene.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Cunneen of Toronto is charged with aggravated assault, as well as mischief under $5,000 for allegedly throwing a brick through a business's window in the Church Street and Front Street East area before the assault.

Police say the accused attended court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Sharks lurk near famous Australian surf beach after dolphin attack

    Sharks lurk near famous Australian surf beach after dolphin attackSurf Life Saving NSW

  • Bullet-riddled van found in search for Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico

    A van, which authorities believe missing Ohio architect Jose Gutiérrez and others were using, was found riddled with bullet holes this week in Mexico.

  • Anderson leads Oklahoma State past No. 12 Iowa State 61-59

    Avery Anderson was instrumental in Oklahoma State's 61-59 victory over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday, scoring 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws. Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12), who rallied from a 16-point deficit to complete their largest comeback victory since 2009. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was glad to top one of the league's best teams.

  • Couple arrested and charged after infant sexually assaulted in southern Alberta

    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A mother and father face charges after police say their six-week-old daughter was physically and sexually assaulted. Investigators were called to a home in Lethbridge, Alta., Wednesday to check on the welfare of the infant after receiving information she was being abused. Upon their arrival, police say the child was found to be in medical distress. The baby was transported to hospital where her injuries were found to be extensive and she remains in critical condition. Police

  • Woman dead after unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto, police say

    A woman is dead and a man is in custody after what appears to have been an unprovoked daytime assault in Toronto's downtown core on Friday, police say.

  • Why the government has started taking UFOs seriously

    After decades of silence, the military has started sharing info on encounters with things it can't explain. The new approach could have a huge impact, even if no new evidence of aliens ever surfaces.

  • Bodies found in search for Ohio man, fiancée missing in Mexico

    Four bodies have been found in Mexico connected to the case of a missing man from Hamilton, Ohio. Officials said they have identified the bodies of José Gutiérrez's fiancée and two members of her family. A fourth body, a man's, has not yet been identified.

  • King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with specific outfit choice for coronation

    King is said to have been advised to make a more modern choice for his coronation in May

  • Edmonton man gets vehicle back after it was held hostage for weeks over payment dispute

    An Edmonton man whose vehicle was held hostage for weeks over a dispute between subcontractors drove it home to his north-side apartment on Wednesday night. Anoop Manoj Kumar paid more than $1,800 in mid-November to have his 2009 Mazda Tribute hauled from Scarborough, Ont., to Edmonton. He complained to CBC News earlier this month about the vehicle never being delivered. He learned that the company he hired, Fyre Logistics, had subcontracted the job to another company, Mana Auto. A second subcon

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Murray scores 29, Sabonis has triple-double, Kings beat OKC

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds. Murray, the No. 4 pick in the draft from Iowa, became the first Kings rookie to record consecutive double-doubles since the 2018-19 season. De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points a

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • UFC president's Power Slap League latest example of celebrity blurring line between marketing, dishonesty

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The term "slap fighting" is, of course, a misnomer. In a real fight, both combatants have an equal chance to inflict damage, and to defend themselves against it. But you can lose one of these slap contests — which seem to be everywhere lately — on a coin toss. First person to deliver a blow might knock their opponent unconscious, and never have to take a s