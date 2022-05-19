Toronto police find dead body in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a dead body was found in a wooded area in North York on Wednesday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police found a dead body in a wooded area in North York on Wednesday evening.

The body was discovered near Wynford Heights Crescent and Wynford Drive. Police were called to the area at about 6:45 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers have deemed the death suspicious.

No information, however, about the victim's age or sex has been released.

"There are some circumstances that are suspicious," Hopkinson said.

Officers have set up a perimeter and are investigating.

No other details were available.