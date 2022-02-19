Toronto police close roads around Queen's Park, Hospital Row

Legislature Protective Service members walk the perimeter as police and city staff prepare for a convoy protesting public health measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Queen&#39;s Park this coming weekend, in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)
For the third weekend in a row, Toronto police have closed several roads downtown.

The repeat closures come as protestors contesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates continue to square off against police officers in the nation's capital.

The Toronto closures include the roads around Queen's Park and Hospital Row, a stretch of University Avenue, south of College Street, where there is a string of hospitals.

"Ensuring Hospital Row remains clear is our priority," reads a tweet from the Toronto Police Service.

Police are advising anyone who doesn't need to be in the area to avoid it.

Closures impact the area between Church Street west to Spadina Avenue, and from Davenport Road south to Queen Street West.

"Given the recent events in other cities, the TPS has deployed a greater number of uniformed police officers to the downtown core," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We are continuously monitoring security issues not just in Toronto but around the country," he added.

Police say the most updated information about closures will be available through the service's Twitter account: @TPSOoperations.

