Toronto police charge fatal hit-and-run suspect with first-degree murder

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service says it has charged a suspect with first-degree murder in a suspected hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

Police have said Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, who was 25, was struck by an SUV early Sunday morning while walking on a sidewalk.

He died later in hospital of his injuries.

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man on Wednesday.

The suspect is to appear in College Park court on Feb. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press