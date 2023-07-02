Toronto police arrest suspect wanted in June 25 fatal stabbing

TORONTO — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing in Toronto last month.

On June 25, officers were called to a parking lot in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area for reports of a stabbing.

One man was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries, and he was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, a student from Nigeria.

On Saturday, July 1, police arrested a suspect in the case.

Twenty-five-year-old Tamar Cupid is charged with second-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press