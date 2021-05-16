Toronto police arrest 3 men following anti-lockdown, pro-Palestine protests

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators attended a rally in Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday . (CBC - image credit)

Toronto police have arrested and charged three people following demonstrations at Queen's Park and Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday.

At Queen's Park, people demonstrated against lockdown restrictions in place in Ontario. At Nathan Phillips Square, people gathered to denounce violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

Police say a Mississauga man, 24, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief under $5,000 in connection with the Queen's Park demonstration. Some 5,000 people were estimated to have participated in the event, according to police.

Police say a Thornhill man, 22, has been charged with assault in connection with the Nathan Phillips Square demonstration, which saw more than 5,000 people turn out.

A Toronto man, 29, has been charged with bringing a weapon to that demonstration.

Members of Toronto’s Palestinian community hold a rally at Nathan Phillips Square on May 15, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In a news release on Sunday, police said they are aware of a video circulating online that shows a man being assaulted. Police said the incident happened outside of Nathan Phillips Square and officers are investigating.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact investigators at (416) 808-5200 or to call Crime Stoppers at (416)222-8477.