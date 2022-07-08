Rogers outage affects 911 calls, passport offices and sends droves to coffee shops

TORONTO — Canadians woke up Friday morning to a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. that left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, retailers accepting debit payments, transit operators and even Service Canada's beleaguered passport offices.

A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company's website said the outage was impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support.

The company offered no explanation for the outage, its expected length and how many customers were impacted or their whereabouts, but promised technical teams were "working hard to restore services as quickly as possible."

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up," said Rogers spokesperson Zac Carreiro, in an email.

"Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue."

For the bulk of Friday morning and into the afternoon, businesses and organizations notified customers that their operations were being impacted by Rogers and delays and service interruptions should be expected.

Bike Share Toronto users were told bikes and stations were inaccessible, CBC Radio in Kitchener and Waterloo had to air the Toronto morning show instead of the local station's broadcast and GO Transit warned that some of its system were affected, making fares unable to be purchased by debit or credit cards.

Among the most serious impacts were warnings from police in Toronto and Ottawa, who reported connection problems when Canadians called 911.

"If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cellphone with another provider," Ottawa Police said on Twitter.

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that the government is monitoring the situation closely and has been in contact with Rogers.

"We expressed how important it is that this matter be resolved as soon as possible and for the company to provide prompt and clear communication directly to those impacted."

He said the government will use any tools at it disposal to ensure Canadians stay connected and the company meets the high standards Canadians deserve, but did not specify what those tools might be.

The outage left Rogers customers scrambling to find internet service, with many heading to coffee shops to connect and trade tales of the outage.

Kathryn Bowen, an independent fashion designer and Rogers phone and internet customer, spent Friday morning on the floor of a Starbucks in Toronto’s financial district, video conferencing clients including a sales agent from Paris.

The 30-year-old headed out to find a café with internet service as soon as she realized she couldn’t work at home. Many apps on her phone were also affected.

“I don’t really know where to go because if I go home, I don’t have internet,” said Bowen. “I can’t even step outside and text anyone because Rogers doesn’t work on my phone either, so I’m just sitting here until my phone dies basically.”

Roseanna Chen, 27, relied on a coffee shop as well, after her workplace's internet was impacted by the outage, but found the café's wireless network became unstable as it filled with people.

“We’re trying to see if (the office Wi-Fi) comes back,” said Chen, an accounting associate at Imperial PFS Canada. “If it doesn’t, we’ll probably try and head back home, but my internet at home is also out.”

Scarborough Health Network, which operates three hospitals and eight satellite sites in Toronto, requested physicians and staff to head to their workplaces for any shifts that they are scheduled to be on-call for until the disruption is resolved.

In Quebec, Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges was put off because the fashion mogul, who is detained in a Toronto jail, couldn't connect by video conference. His bail hearing will now take place next week.

Service Canada tweeted it too was wrapped up in the outage with call centres and offices, including ones that issue passports, affected. The outage stands to exacerbate passport delays that have left Canadians lined up outside Service Canada offices for lengthy periods of time as the government works through a backlog.

Many retailers and businesses were also facing trouble when trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services were impacted.

As a result, the Confederation Bridge in P.E.I. was unable to accept debit payments Friday morning and Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont. said amusement park goers could only pay with credit card. They were told on Facebook they must be able to access e-tickets on their phone or bring printed tickets to the park, if visiting Friday.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers' service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.

Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website with 45 per cent saying they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent seeing issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent facing landline internet problems.

Downdetector also showed spikes in outage reports for independent service providers like TekSavvy, who often piggyback onto Rogers' network.

TekSavvy said in a tweet that it was being impacted by the outage and having trouble with contact centre phone lines, but had no estimate for when there could be a resolution.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press