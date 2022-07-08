Rogers outage affects 911 calls, passport offices and sends droves to coffee shops

·5 min read

TORONTO — Canadians woke up Friday morning to a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. that left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, retailers accepting debit payments, transit operators and even Service Canada's beleaguered passport offices.

A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company's website said the outage was impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support.

The company offered no explanation for the outage, its expected length and how many customers were impacted or their whereabouts, but promised technical teams were "working hard to restore services as quickly as possible."

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up," said Rogers spokesperson Zac Carreiro, in an email.

"Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue."

For the bulk of Friday morning and into the afternoon, businesses and organizations notified customers that their operations were being impacted by Rogers and delays and service interruptions should be expected.

Bike Share Toronto users were told bikes and stations were inaccessible, CBC Radio in Kitchener and Waterloo had to air the Toronto morning show instead of the local station's broadcast and GO Transit warned that some of its system were affected, making fares unable to be purchased by debit or credit cards.

Among the most serious impacts were warnings from police in Toronto and Ottawa, who reported connection problems when Canadians called 911.

"If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cellphone with another provider," Ottawa Police said on Twitter.

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement that the government is monitoring the situation closely and has been in contact with Rogers.

"We expressed how important it is that this matter be resolved as soon as possible and for the company to provide prompt and clear communication directly to those impacted."

He said the government will use any tools at it disposal to ensure Canadians stay connected and the company meets the high standards Canadians deserve, but did not specify what those tools might be.

The outage left Rogers customers scrambling to find internet service, with many heading to coffee shops to connect and trade tales of the outage.

Kathryn Bowen, an independent fashion designer and Rogers phone and internet customer, spent Friday morning on the floor of a Starbucks in Toronto’s financial district, video conferencing clients including a sales agent from Paris.

The 30-year-old headed out to find a café with internet service as soon as she realized she couldn’t work at home. Many apps on her phone were also affected.

“I don’t really know where to go because if I go home, I don’t have internet,” said Bowen. “I can’t even step outside and text anyone because Rogers doesn’t work on my phone either, so I’m just sitting here until my phone dies basically.”

Roseanna Chen, 27, relied on a coffee shop as well, after her workplace's internet was impacted by the outage, but found the café's wireless network became unstable as it filled with people.

“We’re trying to see if (the office Wi-Fi) comes back,” said Chen, an accounting associate at Imperial PFS Canada. “If it doesn’t, we’ll probably try and head back home, but my internet at home is also out.”

Scarborough Health Network, which operates three hospitals and eight satellite sites in Toronto, requested physicians and staff to head to their workplaces for any shifts that they are scheduled to be on-call for until the disruption is resolved.

In Quebec, Peter Nygard's Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges was put off because the fashion mogul, who is detained in a Toronto jail, couldn't connect by video conference. His bail hearing will now take place next week.

Service Canada tweeted it too was wrapped up in the outage with call centres and offices, including ones that issue passports, affected. The outage stands to exacerbate passport delays that have left Canadians lined up outside Service Canada offices for lengthy periods of time as the government works through a backlog.

Many retailers and businesses were also facing trouble when trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services were impacted.

As a result, the Confederation Bridge in P.E.I. was unable to accept debit payments Friday morning and Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont. said amusement park goers could only pay with credit card. They were told on Facebook they must be able to access e-tickets on their phone or bring printed tickets to the park, if visiting Friday.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers' service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.

Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website with 45 per cent saying they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent seeing issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent facing landline internet problems.

Downdetector also showed spikes in outage reports for independent service providers like TekSavvy, who often piggyback onto Rogers' network.

TekSavvy said in a tweet that it was being impacted by the outage and having trouble with contact centre phone lines, but had no estimate for when there could be a resolution.

— With files from Jessica Smith in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Quebecor to intervene in antitrust review of proposed Rogers, Shaw deal

    Quebecor Inc, through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, according to a notice posted on Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal. Last month, Rogers and Shaw agreed a deal with Quebecor to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to the Montreal-based company, in a bid to allay competition concerns about their merger.

  • UPDATE 5-Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers

    A major outage of Rogers Communications Inc's mobile and internet networks caused widespread disruptions across Canada on Friday, affecting banks, police emergency lines and customers in the second outage to hit one of the country's biggest telecom providers in 15 months. Customers gathered at coffee shops and public libraries to access alternate networks, while financial institutions reported problems with everything from automated machines to cashless payment systems. "We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," Rogers said in a statement.

  • How the Rogers outage is impacting businesses, services in Halifax

    Businesses in Halifax are scrambling to deal with a massive Rogers outage that's impacting debit services. The outage began early Friday morning, and there are few details about why it's happening or when it will be resolved. "It's been a bit of a stressful morning," said Jenna Oosterholt, who co-owns two coffee shops in downtown Halifax. Customers are being advised they can only use cash or credit, and those who only have a debit card on hand are walking out without their morning coffee. "Obvio

  • Bulgaria moves closer to early election as talks fail

    SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian liberal party failed to find a majority in parliament to form a government, and its leader on Friday returned the mandate to President Rumen Radev, bringing the country closer to a new election — the fourth in little more than a year. Prime Minister-designate Assen Vassilev, who is co-chair of the reformist We Continue the Change party, had a week to try to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia. Befor

  • Quebecor to intervene in antitrust review of proposed Rogers, Shaw deal

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Quebecor Inc, through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, according to a notice posted on Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal. Last month, Rogers and Shaw agreed a deal with Quebecor to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to the Montreal-based company, in a bid to allay competition concerns about their merger.

  • Technology sector helps S&P/TSX composite edge higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

    TORONTO — Strength in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher. The S&P/TSX composite index up 15.19 points at 19,078.36. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.35 points at 31,462.90. The S&P 500 index was up 9.75 points at 3,912.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.88 points at 11,671.23. The Canadian dollar traded for 77.28 cents US compared with 77.01 cents US on Thursday. The

  • Ford issues new fire risk recall, expands earlier call back

    Ford Motor Co said Friday it issuing a new recall for 100,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks, and expanding an earlier recall after a series of reported fires. Ford said in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and fuel vapor may be released that could accumulate near ignition sources resulting in a potential under-hood fire. There are no accidents or injuries associated with this issue and customers do not need to park the vehicle outside.

  • Wall Street wavers after surprisingly strong jobs report

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are swinging between small gains and losses as Wall Street works out what to make of surprisingly strong data on the U.S. jobs market released Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in afternoon trading after earlier veering from a loss of 0.9% to a gain of 0.3%. On the optimistic side, employers hired many more workers last month than expected despite worries about a possible recession. However, the hotter the economy remains, the more likely the Federal Reserve is to continue rai

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks wobble as investors weigh strong jobs data

    Investors seemed to take Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs data as a sign the Federal Reserve will remain resolute in its plans to aggressively raise interest rates.

  • Economy lost 43,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate falls to 4.9%

    OTTAWA — The Canadian economy recorded a loss in jobs for the first time since January while the unemployment rate dropped to another record low. In its latest labour force survey released Friday, Statistics Canada said the country lost 43,000 jobs in June as the unemployment rate fell to 4.9 per cent. The May unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent, the lowest since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes. "The job market still looks very strong after looking through some of the m

  • Gas: ‘I expect to see lower pump prices over the next month or so’, analyst says

    Gas prices have started to slowly decline thanks to decreasing oil prices, and one analyst is expecting that trend to continue throughout the month.

  • Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani convicted on 12 counts of fraud

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to report on the latest surrounding former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani’s conviction of fraud.

  • Joe Gibbs Racing president gives update on Kyle Busch’s contract and sponsor situation

    Dave Alpern talked about bringing back Martin Truex Jr. and the challenges with Kyle Busch’s sponsorship situation.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac