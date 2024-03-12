Toronto plays Detroit, aims to break road skid

Toronto Raptors (23-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Detroit looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Pistons are 9-30 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.4 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Raptors have gone 16-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto gives up 118.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Pistons are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 129-127 on Dec. 30. Cade Cunningham scored 30 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points and 7.5 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Raptors. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Ausar Thompson: out (asthma).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Immanuel Quickley: out (hip), D.J. Carton: out (ankle), Gary Trent Jr.: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press