Toronto pair nets pro beach volleyball title in Montreal

MONTREAL — Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, who rode a wave of big wins to the final of the Pro Volleyball World Tour Elite 16 in Montreal, are now beasts of the beach.

The Toronto combo defeated Americans Julia Scoles and Betsi Flint in Sunday's championship final 21-15, 16-21 and 15-13 to win the elite beach volleyball tournament.

The Canadians led in most statistical departments as well — 38-34 in attacks, 5-3 in blocks and one less unforced error. The Americans led in digs and aces.

Earlier in the day Canada edged Chen Xue and Xinya Xia of China in the semifinals 21-19, 17-21, 15-11. The Americans beat Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of Netherlands 21-18, 21-19 in the other semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.

