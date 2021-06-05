Toronto opens 8 emergency cooling centres amid heat warning

The City of Toronto is opening eight emergency cooling centres starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

The City of Toronto is opening eight emergency cooling centres starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The decision was made after Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for the city.

The warning, which also covers Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham and some areas of Mississauga is expected to last Saturday and Sunday, but potentially "into early next week too," according to ECCC.

People at particular risk are young children, pregnant women, older adults, anyone working outside or exercising outside, and those people living with chronic illnesses.

ECC recommends people stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day. ECC is also reminding people not to leave people or pets in parked cars.

At the Toronto cooling centres, people will have access to air-conditioning and refreshing drinks. Masks are mandatory, according to a city news release, and hand washing as well as physical distancing will be encouraged.

While the cooling centre at Metro Hall will be open 24 hours a day, the other facilities will only be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cooling centres will not be open when there is not a heat warning in effect.

Per the city's news releases, two teams will also be dispatched to conduct wellness checks and to provide water and advice for any people living outside.

Emergency cooling centre locations: