Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update as city sees 323 new cases

Toronto Mayor Tory will provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19 alongside the city's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

The update comes as Ontario reports a record-high number of new cases of the virus, with 323 out of the total 732 in the City of Toronto.

The city has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a situation that prompted city council to vote unanimously this week to change protocols at restaurants and bars across the city, reduce the number of patrons from 100 to 75 and reduce the number of people at a table from 10 to six, among other changes.