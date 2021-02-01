Toronto officials to hold update as city sees 886 new COVID-19 cases

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg will provide an update of the current situation of COVID-19 in Toronto.

You can watch the news conference live in this story at 2 p.m.

City officials are set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday as Toronto sees 886 new cases of COVID-19.

This city figure may be an overcount due to a data entry issue, the province noted.

According to Monday's provincial numbers, Toronto has seen 15 cases of the COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. to date.

Over the weekend, two Greater Toronto Area homes banned visitors from Barrie, Ont. a region they called "high alert" for the B117 variant in a bid to keep it out of their facilities.

More than 2,400 Torontonians have died after contracting the virus.