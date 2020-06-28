Toronto neurologist charged with over a dozen counts of sexual assault

Toronto police say they have charged a neurologist with 14 counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.

The latest charges come after the accused, 75, was charged with five counts of sexual assault last year.

Police say the neurologist was charged in December for allegedly sexually assaulting five patients between 2002 and 2016 while he worked at a pain clinic near University Avenue and College Street.

The man worked as a neurologist from 1975 to 1998 in Toronto. He was also the director of neurology at the Wasser Pain Management Centre located at 600 University Ave.

Police believe there may be other victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The man is expected to appear in court in September.