Toronto Mayor John Tory resigns over admission of affair with staffer during COVID-19 pandemic

Toronto Mayor John Tory, speaks during a press conference while inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down from his position after admitting to an affair with a former city hall staffer.

"During the pandemic I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man," Tory said at a press conference on Friday evening. "The relationship ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

Tory also stated that during the course of their relationship, this staff member decided to pursue employment elsewhere, outside of city hall.

I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgement on my part. It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40 plus years, and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart, while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic.Toronto Mayor John Tory

"As a result, I have decided that I will step down as mayor so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family. While I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love, in a city that I love even more, I believe in my heart it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships."

Tory went on to say he is "deeply sorry" and apologized to the people of Toronto, his staff, colleagues on city council and the public service.

"Most of all, I apologize to my wife Barb and to my family, who I have let down more than anyone else," he said.

"I believe that I did some good for the city, that I did make a positive difference for the city that I truly love, particularly during the pandemic."

This admission came after the Toronto Star reported Friday that Tory had a "months-long relationship" with a city staff member.

The newspaper's reporting states the former employee is a 31-year-old woman who was an advisor in Tory's office.

Controversy draws comparisons to late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford

Shortly after he confirmed the affair, people took to social media to compare Tory with former Toronto mayor, the late Rob Ford, who was riddled with controversy, including the infamous crack cocaine scandal.

Toronto’s last two Mayors:



Rob Ford - Admitted to smoking crack cocaine



John Tory - Admitted to having a relationship with a staffer. — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) February 11, 2023

One reason why Toronto isn’t the world class city it wants to be is that being not worse than Rob Ford is considered the bar to lead it. A bar a man who embodies mediocrity still can’t meet in his 3rd term. https://t.co/7H5uaR2jdg — Rishi Maharaj (@9x19) February 11, 2023