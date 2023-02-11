Toronto Mayor John Tory Resigns After Admitting To Relationship With Staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned after admitting to having a monthslong relationship with a member of his office staff.

His resignation was announced at a press conference on Friday.

In a letter obtained by The Star on Friday, Tory’s lawyer Peter A. Downward confirmed that the mayor had had a relationship with a staff member during the coronavirus pandemic but that it “ended by mutual consent earlier this year.”

During the press conference, Tory apologized for allowing the relationship with the staff member to develop, adding that it was “a serious error in judgment.”

He added that the affair occurred around the time that he and his wife of over 40 years were enduring lengthy periods apart as he attended to handling his responsibilities during the pandemic.

“As a result, I’ve decided that I will step down as mayor so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family,” he said.

Tory will work with the city manager, city clerk and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure a smooth transition out of his role in the upcoming days.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.