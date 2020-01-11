Marlies assistant coach Davison suffers medical emergency in dressing room, AHL game forfeited

Ailish ForfarNHL Editor
The 39-year-old assistant coach suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. (Getty Images)
Friday night’s AHL matchup between the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars was cancelled moments before puck drop due to a medical emergency suffered by Marlies’ assistant coach Rob Davison.

The Maple Leafs released a statement sharing that Davison, 39, was transported immediately to the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency in the visitor’s dressing room. The release thanked the Stars’ team for their prompt care during the incident.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas added: “The entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight’s game.” In doing so, the Marlies decided to forfeit the game and the Stars were awarded a 1-0 win.

More to come.




