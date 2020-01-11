Marlies assistant coach Davison suffers medical emergency in dressing room, AHL game forfeited
Friday night’s AHL matchup between the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars was cancelled moments before puck drop due to a medical emergency suffered by Marlies’ assistant coach Rob Davison.
Maple Leafs statement following @TorontoMarlies medical emergency in Austin, Texas: pic.twitter.com/maVxbjbTtX
— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 11, 2020
The Maple Leafs released a statement sharing that Davison, 39, was transported immediately to the hospital after he suffered a medical emergency in the visitor’s dressing room. The release thanked the Stars’ team for their prompt care during the incident.
Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas added: “The entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight’s game.” In doing so, the Marlies decided to forfeit the game and the Stars were awarded a 1-0 win.
AHL statement regarding tonight's Marlies-Stars game: pic.twitter.com/wf3sXg172c
— AHL Communications (@AHLPR) January 11, 2020
More to come.
More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports