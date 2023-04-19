Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting to have hearing with NHL for hit on Lightning's Erik Cernak

This seemed to be the year that the Toronto Maple Leafs would finally get past the first round because they had beefed up at the trade deadline and the Tampa Bay Lightning weren't great down the stretch.

Instead, Game 1 went to the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning in a rout.

In addition to losing 7-3, the Maple Leafs could be without forward Michael Bunting, who received a match penalty after an illegal hit to the head of Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak with 4:20 left in the second period. Cernak had been penalized earlier in the game for roughing Bunting.

Bunting's hit was reviewed and confirmed as a five-minute major. The NHL's player safety department said he would have a hearing Wednesday for an illegal hit to the head/interference.

Michael Bunting has received a 5-minute match penalty for an illegal check to the head on Erik Cernak. pic.twitter.com/aY8TnNZgWl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2023

The hit was concerning to the Lightning because Cernak was the second defenseman to leave the game. Victor Hedman, their No. 1 defenseman, didn't come out for the second period. They also lost forward Michael Eyssimont to a big hit.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the Hedman injury was a bit surprising to him, but he’d know more about the players’ statuses on Wednesday.

Of the Bunting hit, Cooper said, “I’ll give the company line of the league will look at that, but for me, it seems to check a whole bunch of boxes.”

The score was 4-2 Tampa Bay – Toronto gave up a goal 78 seconds in and trailed 3-0 at the first intermission – when Bunting was ejected. Corey Perry made it 5-2 when he scored on the power play. The Maple Leafs challenged the score for goalie interference, but lost the review, giving Tampa Bay a 5-on-3 advantage.

Tampa didn't score on the 5-on-3, but it still had a man advantage when Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game with two seconds left to give the Lightning a 6-2 lead heading into the third period.

Joseph Woll replaced Toronto starting goalie Ilya Samsonov at the start of the third period.

The Maple Leafs have reached the postseason the last six seasons, but they had lost each time in the first round or the 2020 qualifying round.

The Lightning knocked them out in seven games in 2022, rallying after losing 5-0 in Game 1.

