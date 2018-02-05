Toronto Maple Leafs loan defenceman Andreas Borgman to AHL's Toronto Marlies

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs loaned defenceman Andreas Borgman to the AHL's Toronto Marlies and activated veteran defenceman Roman Polak on Monday.

Polak had missed Toronto's last three games due to a viral infection and was scheduled to play against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Borgman, 22, had three goals and 11 assists in 48 games this season with the Maple Leafs. He signed with Toronto as a free agent May 16, 2017 after spending the 2016-17 season with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Canadian Press