Leafs' Johnsson leaves game with leg injury vs. Bruins

The Leafs winger blocked a shot in the second period, was ruled out for the rest of the game. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

With star centre John Tavares out for a couple weeks, the injury list might have taken another Toronto Maple Leafs forward during Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins.

In the second period, Andreas Johnsson blocked a shot from Boston defenceman Brandon Carlo and went down to the ice hard. Johnsson struggled to get to the bench and was ruled out for the remainder of the game prior to the start of the third period.

Andreas Johnsson will not return to tonight's game due to injury (leg). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 20, 2019

The 24-year-old has been on the top forward line since the beginning of the season, scoring two goals and four points through eight games.

Without Tavares, Alexander Kerfoot has moved up to the second centre role and the line blender was getting its early use when the starting lineup was announced before the game against the Bruins.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were playing alongside Johnsson on Saturday and will now have to move up another depth player into a top-six role if the Swedish winger is injured.

After the game, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock revealed Johnsson underwent x-rays, which came back negative and the winger is unlikely to miss any games.

"I think he's going to be fine. The X rays were negative, we'll see in the morning. He might not practice tomorrow but he'll be back in,” Babcock said via TSN’s Kristen Shilton.

Toronto held on for a 4-3 overtime victory.

